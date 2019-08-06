Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,028,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,690,000 after buying an additional 541,910 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,853,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,831,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 313,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 205,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHSP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.