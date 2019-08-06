Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CHSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

