ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 9.7% After Earnings Miss

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded down 9.7% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.88, 1,106,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 478,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.07.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

