ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 24,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,865. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

