Chemical Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

