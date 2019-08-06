Chemical Bank Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Chemical Bank lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Chemical Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chemical Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.