Chemical Bank Purchases 536 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chemical Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $265.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.77. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

