Chemical Bank Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Chemical Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

