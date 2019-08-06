Chemical Bank Buys 332 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

