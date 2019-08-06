Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Andrew J. Brown Sells 143,754 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $6,171,359.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,539. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

