Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Shares Down 6.3%

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

