Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 36,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,070. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.