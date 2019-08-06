Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 36,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,070. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bansi Nagji purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

