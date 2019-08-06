CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Set at $57.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,946. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 233,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

