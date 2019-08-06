Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth $2,510,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,451,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145,824 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 95,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,029.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 2,697,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.