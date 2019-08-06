Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 431.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,079. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

