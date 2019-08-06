CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNP opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

In other news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,545,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

