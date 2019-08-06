Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $15.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 361,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,262. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.