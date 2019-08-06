Centauri Trading Up 12.6% This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $164,543.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centauri has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.03 or 0.04938999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 41,766,578 coins and its circulating supply is 41,261,988 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.