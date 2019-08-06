Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06, 625,604 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,115,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,591,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 4,392,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 15,425,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,575,000 after buying an additional 4,232,793 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,096,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,595,000 after buying an additional 3,346,999 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 8,497,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,956,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,210,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

