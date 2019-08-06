Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06, 625,604 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,115,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.