Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.01 or 0.04880770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

