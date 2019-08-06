CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives $2.16 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

CBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.52. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,951,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 933,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 648,458 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 698,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 406,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

