Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $7.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,099,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 728,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,941. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $519.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.