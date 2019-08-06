Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.20. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

