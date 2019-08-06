Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. Caretrust REIT also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 656,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,878. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

