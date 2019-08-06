CanonChain (CZR) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. CanonChain has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $324,834.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanonChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, CanonChain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.01299708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00098648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,256,408 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com . CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain

CanonChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanonChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

