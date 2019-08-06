Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) a $85.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price target on Etsy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Etsy stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. 150,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00. Etsy has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,788. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

