Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Increased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after buying an additional 408,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 148,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after buying an additional 41,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. 298,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,027. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.52.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,658 shares of company stock valued at $12,417,641. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

