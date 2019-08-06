Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $111.35 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, LBank and FCoin. Bytom has a market cap of $111.35 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00801696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, EXX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank, Cryptopia, Gate.io, RightBTC, BigONE, BitMart, Neraex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

