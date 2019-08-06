BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.908 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to Approx $2.50 EPS.
BWX Technologies stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 487,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
