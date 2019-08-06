BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.908 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to Approx $2.50 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 487,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

