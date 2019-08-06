Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE BG opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 4,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 38,588 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.93 per share, with a total value of $2,003,874.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,954.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $69,827,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 223.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 1,220,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 849.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 317,644 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 24.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,486,000 after buying an additional 315,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $15,070,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.