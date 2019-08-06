BTU Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.56 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $734.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.05110025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.