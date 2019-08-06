BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

AGO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 518,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after buying an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 202,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 141.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

