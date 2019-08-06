Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.48

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.27. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47.

About Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

