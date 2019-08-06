Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 507,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

