Brokerages Set Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Retrophin from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $65,469.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,489.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $28,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,319 shares of company stock worth $244,378 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Retrophin by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTRX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 508,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,327. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.