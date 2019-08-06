Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $40.11

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 6,464,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

