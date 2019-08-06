Brokerages Set Greene King plc (LON:GNK) Price Target at GBX 624.38

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.38 ($8.16).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

LON GNK traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 599.60 ($7.83). 753,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 52-week low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 705.60 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Greene King’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

