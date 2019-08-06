Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) PT at $14.95

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.95.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,619. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $83,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.