Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) PT at $14.95

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.95.
GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
GOL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,619. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $23.30.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
Further Reading: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.