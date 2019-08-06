Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. ValuEngine cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 460,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Lifsey bought 76,050 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,474. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 514,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.