Brokerages Set Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.73 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $2,652,220.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Freshpet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.