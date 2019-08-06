Brokerages Set CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 291,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

