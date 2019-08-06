Brokerages Set Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $32.35

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. William Blair raised Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $38.95 on Friday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $578,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,649. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 1,397.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 1,017,061 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,245,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 74,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.