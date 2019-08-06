Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $18.44

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 718,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,319.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,000 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

