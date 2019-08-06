Brokerages Set Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) PT at $22.33

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.55 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

