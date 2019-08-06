Brokerages Set $9.00 Target Price for Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SCON traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

