Brokerages Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Materion reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Materion by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.89. Materion has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

