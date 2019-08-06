Brokerages Expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

