Brokerages Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $27.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.25 million. Autoweb reported sales of $29.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $122.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.58 million to $123.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.20 million, with estimates ranging from $130.34 million to $136.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

