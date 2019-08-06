Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 5,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

