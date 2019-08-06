British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) received a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,004 ($39.25) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,944.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total transaction of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

